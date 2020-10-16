For Vettel, Schumacher remains the best

In addition to being a four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel is a lifelong fan of the sport and a purist. Furthermore, he has never hidden his admiration for countryman Michael Schumacher.

Though Vettel entered F1 they year after Schumacher left the sport, he was able to race against the seven-time world champion when he returned to F1 with Mercedes in 2010.

The friendship between the pair was obvious, even if the youngster was understandably gushing at times.

At a time, Lewis Hamilton's equalling of Schumacher's record of 91 Grand Prix wins, once again sparks debate over who is the sport's finest, Vettel admits that, for now at least, Michael remains the greatest.

"I can always say Michael will always be my hero," he admits, "I think Michael had something about him that I haven't seen in other drivers so far.

"It's probably the fact I looked up to him when I was a child, and Lewis I didn't look up to when I was a child as I was racing him, so it's a different situation," he added.

"Probably in another 15-20 years' time there will be more admiration for that.

"But obviously when you are still active you are looking at yourself and not so much at others.

"I think he was just better than anybody else I have seen so far," said Vettel he so desired to emulate his hero's achievement in helping to resurrect Ferrari's winning ways. "I think he had a natural talent that is very difficult to explain.

"If you see him go-karting, obviously I didn't see him at a young age but at an older age, I was happy to join him in the Race of Champions a couple of times and you see a bit more skills and car control. I think he had a natural ability that as I said I haven't seen with anyone else so far.

"On top of that he had an incredible work ethic but I think it is a combination of the two that stands out. I haven't seen a match yet."