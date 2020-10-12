Vettel admits he "took too much risk"

Much like Alex Albon, it would be difficult for even the most devoted fan to argue in Sebastian Vettel's defence following an abysmal Eifel Grand Prix.

Starting from 11th, he was passed at the start by Antonio Giovinazzi and later spun whilst trying to reclaim the position.

Having flat-spotted his tyres, the German was one of the first to stop for fresh rubber, rejoining the race in 19th.

Benefitting from the misfortune of others and the late deployment of the safety car, Vettel worked his way up to 11th again, however he was unable to overhaul the last of the points finishers, Giovinazzi.

All in all, it was another poor and somewhat anonymous performance from the four-time world champion.

"Obviously I was trying to make progress and taking a lot of risk, looking back obviously I took too much risk," he admitted.

"I think I lost the car when I was crossing in the wake," he continued, referring to the spin, "certainly that was not the intention and destroyed my chance to do better today.

"With the safety car at the end we thought there was a chance for points," he admitted, "we fought with Magnussen and I also tried to pass Giovinazzi.

""In the end we just weren't able to pick up the last point. It was a very difficult day."

"The spin early on compromised his race," said team boss, Mattia Binotto, "and from then on, there was little to be done, even in the final laps when he was running the softs."

