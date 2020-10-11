//
Site logo

Eifel GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
11/10/2020

Full details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Aramco Grosser Preis der Eifel.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3
Hamilton Mercedes US NM US
Verstappen Red Bull US NM US
Ricciardo Renault US NM US
Perez Racing Point US NM US
Sainz McLaren US NM US
Gasly AlphaTauri NM NH NS
Leclerc Ferrari US NM UM
Hulkenberg Racing Point NS NM NS
Grosjean Haas NM NH
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo NS NM NM
Vettel Ferrari NM NH NS
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo NS NM NS
Magnussen Haas NS NM NM
Latifi Williams NS NM NM
Kvyat AlphaTauri NM NH NS
Norris McLaren US NM
Albon Red Bull US NM
Ocon Renault US
Bottas Mercedes US NM
Russell Williams NS NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from the Nurburgring, here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms