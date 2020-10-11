//
Eifel GP: Result

11/10/2020

Full result of the Aramco Grosser Preis der Eifel.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 60 1h 35:49.641
2 Verstappen Red Bull 60 + 0:04.470
3 Ricciardo Renault 60 + 0:14.613
4 Perez Racing Point 60 + 0:16.070
5 Sainz McLaren 60 + 0:21.905
6 Gasly AlphaTauri 60 + 0:22.766
7 Leclerc Ferrari 60 + 0:30.814
8 Hulkenberg Racing Point 60 + 0:32.596
9 Grosjean Haas 60 + 0:39.081
10 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 60 + 0:40.035
11 Vettel Ferrari 60 + 0:40.810
12 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 60 + 0:41.476
13 Magnussen Haas 60 + 0:49.585
14 Latifi Williams 60 + 0:54.449
15 Kvyat AlphaTauri 60 + 0:55.588
Norris McLaren 42 Retired
Albon Red Bull 23 Engine
Ocon Renault 22 Hydraulics
Bottas Mercedes 18 Power Unit
Russell Williams 12 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:28.139 (Lap 60)

