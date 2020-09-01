Ferrari pace at Spa "horrific" admits Brawn

The writing was on the wall almost from the first session, as Ferrari and its two customer teams, Haas and Alfa Romeo, trailed not only Mercedes and Red Bull but even most of the midfield.

Things didn't improve on Saturday, and though both Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel made it into Q2 (just), 13th and 14th was a portent of what was to follow on Sunday, albeit with the positions reversed.

"We are disappointed and angry," admitted Mattia Binotto in the hours after the race, as the Italian team continued to blame the tyres and aero.

For F1 MD, Ross Brawn, who played a leading role in the Scuderia's last golden era, it was equally awful.

"I've been in a situation like Ferrari have found themselves in at Spa, where you don't get tyres to work, the temperature doesn't come and the drop off in performance is dramatic," said the Briton.

"Regardless of what people say about the deficit they may have with the engine following the technical clarifications, you don't lose 1.3s per lap from one year to next in that metric alone," he insisted.

"They just couldn't get the tyres in the zone," he told the official F1 website. "The fact it was colder at Spa would not have helped either. When that happens, the performance drops off and looks horrific.

"If they can make that step and get the tyres working properly again, I think the performance will snap back in. They still won't look race-winning, but it will become more respectable."

The Briton empathised with Carlos Sainz, who heads to Maranello next season.

"Carlos hasn't had a lot of luck in Belgium of late, and he drew the short straw once more as a power unit problem led to an exhaust failure that prevented him from taking the start.

"This has been a tough year for him, but he's a pretty positive guy. He's a very strong character, his career has been no easy ride after all. I've always rated him, I think he's a great driver and he'll manage this situation.

"But what looked like a dream move to Ferrari next year isn't looking too good right now and inevitably, he must be nervous about his prospects next season."