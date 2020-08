Raikkonen yet to decide on future

Kimi Raikkonen, who is just five races away from becoming the sport's most experienced driver, admits he has yet to decide on whether he will remain in F1 in 2021.

This weekend marks the 2007 world champion's 319th Grand Prix, while current race appearance record holder, Rubens Barrichello is on 322.

Out of contract at the end of the season, though he is yet to open his 2020 points account this is more about the competitiveness of the Alfa Romeo than its driver.

Speaking ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, an event he has won three times with both McLaren (once) and Ferrari (twice), Raikkonen admits that he has yet to decide on his future plans.

"I need to decide what I will do and we'll see," he told the media. "Right now, that's the first thing to decide.

"You'd much rather race in a better position, or be fighting for points," he admitted, "but there's never a guarantee, wherever you go, that it's going to be good or bad.

"I think the bigger picture is much more important for me," he continued. "First of all comes the family, the kids are getting bigger, this year I've been able to be more home, which is great and I think that's what makes me decide to continue racing or not.

"There's going to be a point where I'll want to be home and do other things... but not yet."

Though it's understood that the team talked to Nico Hulkenberg following his recent stint with Racing Point, it is unclear whether Antonio Giovinazzi's seat is safe. Out of contract at the end of the year, the Italian has yet to convince.