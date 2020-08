Video: Zandvoort... Back on Track (Part 1)

As from yesterday, the Zandvoort race circuit, scheduled to host the Dutch Grand Prix now deferred to 2021, will be known as CM.com Circuit Zandvoort.

Seemingly, the new partnership is the latest step in the existing collaboration that CM.com - a listed company that provides "Conversational Commerce services from its privately owned cloud platform with 100% in-house developed software" - has with the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

The announcement was made at a press conference on Wednesday at which time the circuit's Grade 1 license was officially confirmed.

While this year's race was cancelled due to the pandemic, officials and fans alike are eagerly awaiting next year's event though a date has yet to be announced.