British GP: Practice team notes - Racing Point

Lance Stroll: "It's been a positive day and it feels great to be on top in FP2. The car was strong on both the short and long runs today, so it's a promising start to the weekend for us. We knew coming into the weekend that Silverstone could suit the car and it looks like we've got a good shot at some big points this weekend, although qualifying and the race are where it really matters! My heart goes out to Checo: we'll definitely miss having him around, but it's great to welcome Nico back to the team. I'm sure he's enjoying driving this car - and he's looking competitive, which is great."

Nico Hulkenberg: "It's been a really special last 24 hours. At 4.30pm yesterday, I took the call from Otmar and got on the plane. I arrived at the factory and had my seat fit until 2am. I got in the simulator at 8am this morning and had some useful prep work. I want to thank the team for their amazing work to get me into the car today, and the FIA for their help with the superlicence and turning it around so quickly. The main positive today is that we completed our programme and that I completed plenty of laps. It was a jump into the deep end, but I was able to see the potential of the car - even if I feel like I could have got more out of the soft tyre today. It's been great to work with some old faces again and that's been a help in getting up to speed too. I'm looking forward to working with everyone tonight to make sure we extract everything from the car tomorrow."