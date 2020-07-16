Vettel admits "loose talks" with Racing Point

While he admits to having had "loose talks" with Racing Point, Sebastian Vettel insists that there is "nothing to announce".

"At this stage, I think it's talks," the German told reporters at today's official press conference.

"I said last week I have been in talks with Renault for example," he added, "it's also talks. At a later stage with anyone I think it would become a bit more concrete... the truth is that there is nothing to announce and nothing more concrete than loose talks.

"Rumours are called rumours for a reason," he continued. "Anyway, now only a couple of days after Austria, there's not much that has changed. Given you mentioned I was talking at length, probably no point for me to expand on this.

"The fact is there is no news," he insisted. "If you ask about Racing Point, everyone is talking about Racing Point, the first two races have been impressive, the performance on track. When it comes to myself, no news, nothing has changed in a week.

"I said last time it will probably take some time, most importantly for myself to make the decision, the right decision for myself. Once there is something to say, I think that will be the right time in future to do so.

"Anything at this stage is still open, driving next year, not driving next year and maybe coming back or not driving and doing something different. I'm not pressured to make my decision too quickly."

Asked if Racing Point (Aston Martin) is his only realistic option, he replied: "There's two ways to look at it... one is on paper, which seats there are, which there are not. For that, I have too little information about contracts, and what are peoples' contracts and so on.

"The other thing is I have been around for long time and you never know, things can always change. Irrespective of that, I have to make decision myself, and see if there is something suitable in that direction."

