Styrian GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "The car already feels better than last week, the balance is a lot nicer to drive and we have made a good step. It is only Friday Practice and of course it is too early to say how we are looking against Mercedes, but from our side I think we are quite happy. We have tried a few different directions to understand the car a bit more and I think we are heading the right way which I'm pleased about. We have to see what will happen tomorrow with the weather but otherwise we will find out where we really are on Sunday. Normally our race pace is more competitive but already over one lap we can't complain and actually the 11 laps I did in last week's race didn't look too bad, so it can only get better. Even if tomorrow the weather is too bad for qualifying I expect we will still have Sunday morning to do it, so I don't expect to be on pole position with this lap."

Alex Albon: "We've been getting a bit creative and trying some different things compared to last week's running here, some of the changes worked and some didn't, so it's a bit of a mixed day. The weather for tomorrow is obviously a bit of an unknown so let's see what happens and if we're even driving, as every time it's rained here it's been a monsoon. We'll still treat tonight like any other Friday though and look over the data to see what we can learn ahead of tomorrow. Late in the session I pushed a bit too much on the exit of the corner, nothing serious, and lost the rear. Max obviously had a good session and is comfortable with the car so hopefully we can learn a little bit from his side of the garage and take a step forward."