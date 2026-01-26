Site logo

Shakedown Times: Day 1 (Monday)

26/01/2026

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Hadjar Red Bull 108 1:18.159 133.288 mph
Russell Mercedes 95 1:18.696 0.537
Colapinto Alpine 60 1:20.189 2.030
Antonelli Mercedes 59 1:20.700 2.541
Ocon Haas 154 1:21.301 3.142
Lawson Racing Bulls 88 1:21.513 3.354
Bottas Cadillac 34 1:24.651 6.492
Bortoleto Audi 28 1:25.296 7.137
Perez Cadillac 11 1:25.974 7.815

Check out our gallery, here.

