Barcelona Day 1 Recap: Alpine

Franco Colapinto completes 60 laps in the A526 for Alpine.

"Firstly, it's a good feeling to be going into my first Formula One pre-season with a new car," said the Argentine. "It's very different with the new regulations, such big changes, and that is very exciting for everyone.

"The team has done a great job in preparing everything in order to have the car ready to run on the first day of the shakedown here in Barcelona. There's always a lot to learn at this stage of the year with so many new things to understand.

"It's nice to see so much positivity and optimism in the garage and to see everyone putting in a lot of effort. We have two more days to run on-track here where we need to add more mileage and complete more laps. We will focus on ourselves, continue putting the hard work in, keep the energy positive and aim to make the most of this week's shakedown."

"First of all, well done to the whole team trackside and at the factory for getting the car on track almost immediately when the light went green on the first day of the Shakedown," added Steve Nielsen. "It really is testament to their hard work for getting us into this position to hit the track at the first available opportunity in this new regulation era and new era for the team.

"After the Filming Day last week in Silverstone with Pierre driving the A526 for the first time, today was Franco's turn in the car. In the end, it was a typical first day of a test session, going through various programmes and systems checks.

"We experienced a few minor issues that set us back but are to be expected with a completely new car. At these events, the task is primarily about learning and understanding, rather than rushing too much too soon. So, today has largely been a thought-out decision to limit some of our running at times in order to ensure our systems and processes are running correctly.

"We have two more days in the car for the week, which we'll decide based off a number of factors including weather and the conditions, where we will aim to maximise our track time and continue to learn more about the entire package."

Check out our gallery, here.