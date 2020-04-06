Williams and Racing Point furlough employees

Williams and Racing Point have announced that they have followed McLaren's example and furloughed much of their workforce.

In a brief statement, Williams, the 9-time constructor champions and winner of 7 drivers titles announced that its drivers are also taking a pay cut.

"Due to the ongoing situation involving Covid-19, ROKiT Williams Racing is temporarily furloughing a number of employees as part of a wider range of cost-cutting measures," it read.

"The furlough period will last until the end of May whilst senior management, and our drivers, have taken a pay cut of 20% effective from 1st April.



"These decisions have not been taken lightly, however our aim is to protect the jobs of our staff at Grove and ensuring they can return to full-time work when the situation allows."

Racing Point, which is owned by a consortium led by Canadian billionaire, Lawrence Stroll, who recently but a controlling stake in sports car manufacturer Aston Martin, subsequently followed suit, revealing that its drivers had also taken a pay cut.

Neither team has revealed how many employees will be furloughed, a move which sees the British taxpayer paying employees salaries - up to a maximum of £2,500.00 a month - initially for up to three months during the coronavirus crisis.