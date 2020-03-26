Canada GP decision needed imminently

As it stands, the Canadian Grand Prix is scheduled to finally get the 2020 Formula One season underway.

However, with no real end to the coronavirus crisis in sight, it is entirely possible that the Montreal event could become the latest postponement or cancellation.

Though the event takes place on a semi-permanent circuit which doesn't require the lead-in time of street tracks like Monaco or Baku, the promoter in Montreal admits that a decision is needed sooner rather than later.

"We would have to make a decision by Easter weekend," said promoter Francois Dumontier in a media briefing. "If the situation has improved by then, we could have the site ready on schedule.

"We're in a better position than Monaco or Baku where they race through the city streets and have to build a track," he added. "We have the track. We're optimistic but we also know things change by the hour, so we're also realistic."

At a time Chase Carey is still hoping to hold 15 - 18 races, Dumontier, admits that is the Montreal race cannot be held in June as scheduled, he would look to postpone the event rather than cancel it like China and Monaco.

"We must completely forget the current F1 calendar," he said. "Countries will change dates. We will have to make certain concessions, or accommodations.

"Obviously, as we know, I will not be able to present the Canadian Grand Prix in November in Montreal. It has to be within the months that allow it, we would be talking about the end of summer, or the beginning of fall."