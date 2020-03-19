Monaco Grand Prix cancelled

Further to the earlier statement from Formula One Management, the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) has announced that this year's Grand Prix is actually cancelled.

"The current situation concerning the worldwide pandemic and its unknown path of evolution, the lack of understanding as to the impact on the FIA F1 World Championship 2020, the uncertainty with regards to the participation of the teams, the consequences with regards to the differing measures of confinement as taken by various governments worldwide, the multi-border restrictions for accessing the Principality of Monaco, the pressure on all implicated businesses, their dedicated staff who are unable to undertake the necessary installations, the availability of the indispensable workforce and volunteers (more than 1500) required for the success of the event means that the situation is no longer tenable," said the ACM in a statement this evening.

"As a result, and after careful consideration as to the gravity of this crisis worldwide, it is with great sadness that the Automobile Club de Monaco Board of Directors has taken the decision to cancel the 12th Grand Prix de Monaco Historique and the 78th Grand Prix de Monaco Formula 1.

"To all the fans, spectators, partners and our members, the Board of Directors wishes to express its sincere regrets that these two events cannot be postponed and under no circumstances, will it be possible to organise these events later this year."

The cancellation of the race means that 2020 will be the first year since 1954 that Monaco has not hosted a round of the Formula One World Championship, the first Monaco Grand Prix having been held in 1929.