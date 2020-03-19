Site logo

Dutch, Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix postponed

19/03/2020

In a brief statement issued this afternoon (Thursday), Formula One confirmed that the Dutch, Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix have been postponed.

It reads:

"The Dutch, Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix have been postponed due to the global spread of the coronavirus. The news follows the cancellation of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix last week, and the postponement of the Chinese, Bahrain and Vietnam Grands Prix.

The Dutch Grand Prix, due to return to the calendar for the first time since 1985, was set to be held at Zandvoort on May 1-3, with the Spanish race following a week later, and the Monaco Grand Prix on May 21-24.

But with the ongoing coronavirus situation all three races have now been put on hold. A statement said: "Formula 1, the FIA and the three promoters have taken these decisions in order to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains our primary concern."

All parties said they would study the viability of finding alternative dates to run the races later in the year, and the statement added that Formula 1 and the FIA expect to be able to begin the 2020 season "as soon as it's safe to do so after May" but will continue to monitor the situation."

Today's news means that as predicted, the 2020 will hopefully get underway in Baku on 7 June.

