McLaren team members test negative for virus

McLaren has revealed that all seven of its race team members who were tested for coronavirus while in quarantine in Melbourne have returned negative results.

The Woking outfit confirmed the good news today, less than a week after they were placed in quarantine.

A brief statement reads:

"McLaren is pleased to confirm that all seven of its race team members who were tested for coronavirus while in quarantine in Melbourne have returned negative results. All are doing well and in good spirits.

The one team member that tested positive initially is also now free of symptoms. The balance of personnel were not required to be tested at the direction of the medical authorities.

In total, 16 members of the team were placed in quarantine, 14 due to close contact with the team member who tested positive, and an additional team member who developed symptoms over the weekend.

As a precaution, these team members will remain in self-isolation for a further week to honour the 14-day period as requested by the Australian medical authorities. The team continues to be supported by three members of senior management who have stayed for the duration.

On behalf of the team and all McLaren personnel in Melbourne, the team sends its thanks for all the well wishes, support and offers of care package deliveries, which are going a long way to maintain team morale."