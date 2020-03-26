McLaren personnel back in UK

McLaren reveals that team members who had been held in quarantine in Melbourne are now back in the UK.

It was the revelation that a team member had tested positive for the coronavirus in Melbourne that kick-started the chain of events that just twlve hours later saw the race beinng cancelled.

Other than the team member who tested positive, a further 16 of his colleages were placed in self-isolation as a precaution.

This morning McLaren confirmed that all team members who has remained in Melbourne in quarantine are now back in the UK.

"We are pleased to confirm that as of yesterday evening, all team personnel who were in self-isolation in Melbourne, as well as management who had stayed with them, have now safely returned home," twqeeted the Woking outfit. "Thanks once again on behalf of the team for all the support and well wishes."