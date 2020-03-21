Hamilton dismisses virus fears

Lewis Hamilton assures fans he is OK, after attending an event which subsequently saw fellow guests test positive for virus.

The world champion attended the WE Day UK event at London's SSE Arena on March 4, ahead of travelling to Melbourne for the season opener.

However, in the days that followed the London event it was revealed that actor, Idris Elba and TV presenter, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has both tested positive.

Elba subsequently revealed that the pair had "hugged" at the event, while Hamilton had been photographed with them.

Taking to social media today, the world champion assured fans he was fine and hadn't even felt the need to be tested for the virus.

"There's been some speculation about my health, after I was at an event where two people later tested positive for Coronavirus," he tweeted. "I wanted to let you know that I'm doing well, feeling healthy and working out twice a day.

"I have zero symptoms," he added, "and it's now been 17 days since I saw Sophie and Idris. I have been in touch with Idris and I'm happy to hear he's OK.

"I did speak to my doctor and double-checked if I needed to take a test, but the truth is there is a limited amount of tests available and there are people who need it more than I do, especially when I wasn't showing any symptoms at all.

"So what I've done is keep myself isolated this past week, actually since practice was cancelled last Friday, and kept my distance from people.

"The most important thing everyone can do is stay positive," he concluded, "social distance as best you can, self-isolate if you need to, and regularly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds."