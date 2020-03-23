Hamilton hits out at those ignoring virus warnings

In the UK at the weekend, national parks and many seaside towns revealed record numbers of visitors, as people ignored the warning over social distancing and appeared to treat the shutdown as a holiday.

Across the UK, people shunned the call to isolate and instead gathered in large numbers to enjoy the sunshine.

From the Welsh hills to the Scottish Highlands, seaside towns and London parks, they strolled about, drank and picnicked, seemingly oblivious to the danger they were placing themselves - and, more importantly others - in.

Angry locals across the nation criticized the holidaying incomers, warning that their medical facilities were already at breaking point, while fearing that the visitors would bring the virus with them.

Lewis Hamilton has taken to social media to warn the morons (our word) of the risk they pose to others and to heed the official warnings.

"I'm so sad to hear of the amount of deaths happening around the world," he wrote on Instagram. "I know most of us are limited with the knowledge of why and how this has happened. There is nothing we can do about it either way except try to isolate ourselves, stop ourselves from catching it and spreading it.

"There are people out there still going to clubs and bars and large gatherings, which I personally feel is totally irresponsible and selfish," he added.

"I'm praying for my family's safety each day but I'm also praying for you out there. I'm praying for those working at the local stores, deliverers, doctors and nurses who put their own health at risk to help others and keep the countries running. Those are the heroes. Please stay safe people.

"If you can, try and take this time to assess your life and situation and how you might want to change things for the better moving forwards. Hopefully through this people will realise even more how health is priceless, how you treat yourself and what you put in your body is so important and also hygiene. We take this life for granted. I hope we don't moving forwards."

Sadly, at a time there are reports of National Health Service (NHS) workers being robbed of their passes in order that they might be used illegally be it terms of travel rights or exclusive access to supermarkets, it is going to take a lot more than words to drum the message home.