Marko wanted to 'infect' Red Bull drivers

While the British-based F1 teams are working to assist with the production of ventilators for patients who have the coronavirus, Red Bull's motorsport consultant, Helmut Marko has revealed that he wanted to deliberately expose his drivers to the virus in order to make them immune.

"We have four Formula 1 drivers, and eight or 10 juniors," he told Austrian broadcaster ORF. "The idea was to organise a camp where we could bridge this mentally and physically somewhat dead time. And that would be the ideal time for the infection to come.

"These are all strong young men in really good health," he continued. "That way they would be prepared whenever the action starts. And you can be ready for what will probably be a very tough championship once it starts."

However, the Austrian's plan was understandably rejected.

"Let's put it this way: it has not been well received", he admitted.

Consequently - and one shudders to think how Jos Verstappen might have reacted to the idea - Marko admits that the drivers will now spend their time maintaining their fitness in preparation for when (and if) the season gets the green flag..

"Max, for example, I think he drives more races than in a real season. He does sim racing and sometimes competes in several races per day," said Marko. "At the same time they all have their own physio, which they use for fitness exercises. That's ideal for working out now.

"If there is a racing season with 15 to 18 races, it will be very, very tough. There is no possibility to improve your fitness during the season. So it's actually ideal to use this time now."

Admit it, 'Red Bull gives you Covid-19' just doesn't have the same ring.