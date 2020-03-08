Ferrari en route to Melbourne

Last night's move by the Italian government to stop the spread of the coronavirus by locking down 16 provinces, including that in which Ferrari is based, has led to speculation over whether the Italian team would be prevented from heading to Australia for next weekend's season opener.

The team has now confirmed that while some team members are already in Melbourne and others en route, further squad members will be leaving Italy in the coming days.

“Following measures announced by the Italian government last night, we are monitoring and evaluating the situation and are in close contact with the relevant authorities and all organisations involved," said the team in a statement, according to Motorsport.it.

“For Ferrari, compliance with the government regulations represents the primary guarantee for ensuring the safety of its employees and their families which is our priority," it added. "Every single decision will be made with respect to this principle.

“Part of the team and equipment have already arrived in Melbourne and the departures for the remaining members of the team are going ahead as programmed unless we receive communications to the contrary.”

Among those scheduled to leave on Monday is team boss, Mattia Binotto, along with other senior team members.

Those already in Melbourne are those responsible for building the team's garage and hospitality area, and while they had to undergo mandatory temperature checks on arrival in Australia - which all proved negative - they were allowed to continue on their way.