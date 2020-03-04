Site logo

Video: Verstappen completes first lap at Zandvoort

04/03/2020

On a day that the coronavirus was bumped off the F1 headlines by the latest 'Ferrari International Assistance' saga, Max Verstappen gave fans something to smile about as he completed the first laps of the Zandvoort circuit weeks before the return of the Formula One World Championship following a 35 year absence.

At the wheel of a 2012 Red Bull, the youngster drove the circuit which has been completely overhauled since Niki Lauda claimed victory there in 1985.

Also in attendance at today's official re-opening ceremony were two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Arie Luyendyk and Dutch Grand Prix sporting director, former F1 driver, Jan Lammers.

Despite the low winter sun, fans can get some idea what to expect when the F1 action gets underway on Friday 1 May, and the drivers get their first taste of the two banked corners that form part of the track's redevelopment.

