Verstappen unhappy with his portrayal in Netflix series

Max Verstappen admits to being unhappy at the way he comes across in the Netflix series Drive to Survive.

Despite being one of the stars of the second season of the popular F1-based documentary, currently being binge-watched by fans around the world, Verstappen feels that it doesn't portray him accurately.

"I don't think it was the real me," he tells Anas Bukhash, the man behind YouTube's #ABTalks. "The problem is they will always position you in a way they want.

"It's a TV series," he adds. "Whatever you say they will try to make you look reckless, or try to make you into whatever fits the story of the series.

"The series is all about excitement and it needs to be exciting, so they position you and whatever fits to the episode. You're interviewed and they use the words also under different circumstances so it never really fits.

"I never really liked that," he admits. "I prefer to just have a one-on-one interview with the person who would like to know me."

The Red Bull star is also unhappy at how his approach to his craft appears to reflect negatively.

"I like to be myself," he said "I speak when I need to speak, and if I don't have anything to say then I won't say anything. I don't show a lot of emotion, I'm easy going, but I'm also very determined to win.

"I try to do everything for it because it's my life, it's my passion," he adds. "Sometimes it might seem arrogant or whatever, but I'm there to win.

"Everybody's different, everybody works differently. But for me, that seems to work the best."