Morning times from Barcelona - Thursday

NEWS STORY
27/02/2020

This morning's times from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the second day of the second pre-season test.

Morning Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Vettel Ferrari C5 49 1:16.841 135.516 mph
Stroll Racing Point C3 30 1:17.118 0.277
Latifi Williams C5 43 1:17.313 0.472
Norris McLaren C3 43 1:17.573 0.732
Verstappen Red Bull C2 31 1:17.738 0.897
Bottas Mercedes C3 47 1:17.985 1.144
Ocon Renault C4 37 1:18.013 1.172
Magnussen Haas C3 31 1:18.225 1.384
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo C3 16 1:19.670 2.829
Gasly AlphaTauri C3 35 1:22.566 5.725

Check out our Thursday gallery from Barcelona, here.

