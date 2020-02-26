Site logo

Test Times: Barcelona 26-02

NEWS STORY
26/02/2020

Today's times from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the first day of the second pre-season test.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Kubica Alfa Romeo C5 53 1:16.942 135.339 mph
Verstappen Red Bull C3 84 1:17.347 0.405
Perez Racing Point C3 84 1:17.428 0.486
Kvyat AlphaTauri C3 61 1:17.456 0.514
Gasly AlphaTauri C4 25 1:17.540 0.598
Albon Red Bull C2 29 1:17.550 0.608
Hamilton Mercedes C2 89 1:17.562 0.620
Stroll Racing Point C3 43 1:17.787 0.845
Bottas Mercedes C3 90 1:18.100 1.158
Vettel Ferrari C3 84 1:18.113 1.171
Ricciardo Renault C2 53 1:18.214 1.272
Sainz McLaren C3 46 1:18.221 1.279
Leclerc Ferrari C3 80 1:18.244 1.302
Latifi Williams C4 48 1:18.300 1.358
Russell Williams C3 59 1:18.535 1.593
Grosjean Haas C3 107 1:18.670 1.728
Norris McLaren C2 57 1:18.826 1.884
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo C2 51 1:19.515 2.573
Ocon Renault C2 74 1:21.542 4.600

Best Times To Date

Date Driver Team Tyres Time Gap
21-Feb Bottas Mercedes C5 1:15.732 137.501 mph
21-Feb Hamilton Mercedes C5 1:16.516 0.784
26-Feb Kubica Alfa Romeo C5 1:16.942 1.210
19-Feb Hamilton Mercedes C2 1:16.976 1.244
20-Feb Raikkonen Alfa Romeo C5 1:17.091 1.359
21-Feb Ocon Renault C4 1:17.102 1.370
19-Feb Bottas Mercedes C3 1:17.313 1.581
21-Feb Stroll Racing Point C4 1:17.338 1.606
20-Feb Perez Racing Point C3 1:17.347 1.615
26-Feb Verstappen Red Bull C3 1:17.347 1.615
21-Feb Kvyat AlphaTauri C4 1:17.427 1.695
26-Feb Kvyat AlphaTauri C3 1:17.456 1.724
21-Feb Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo C5 1:17.469 1.737
26-Feb Gasly AlphaTauri C4 1:17.540 1.808
26-Feb Albon Red Bull C2 1:17.550 1.818
21-Feb Ricciardo Renault C4 1:17.574 1.842
21-Feb Verstappen Red Bull C2 1:17.636 1.904
20-Feb Ricciardo Renault C3 1:17.749 2.017
21-Feb Gasly AlphaTauri C2 1:17.783 2.051
26-Feb Stroll Racing Point C3 1:17.787 2.055
19-Feb Sainz McLaren C3 1:17.842 2.110
19-Feb Ricciardo Renault C2 1:17.873 2.141
19-Feb Ocon Renault C3 1:18.004 2.272
26-Feb Vettel Ferrari C3 1:18.113 2.381
20-Feb Vettel Ferrari C4 1:18.154 2.422
19-Feb Russell Williams C3 1:18.168 2.436
26-Feb Leclerc Ferrari C3 1:18.244 2.512
21-Feb Sainz McLaren C2 1:18.274 2.542
19-Feb Stroll Racing Point C2 1:18.282 2.550
26-Feb Latifi Williams C4 1:18.300 2.568
21-Feb Grosjean Haas C3 1:18.380 2.648
19-Feb Latifi Williams C3 1:18.382 2.650
19-Feb Kubica Alfa Romeo C3 1:18.386 2.654
20-Feb Hamilton Mercedes C1 1:18.387 2.655
19-Feb Magnussen Haas C3 1:18.446 2.714
21-Feb Norris McLaren C3 1:18.454 2.722
20-Feb Ocon Renault C2 1:18.557 2.825
26-Feb Norris McLaren C2 1:18.826 3.094
20-Feb Bottas Mercedes C2 1:19.307 3.575
26-Feb Raikkonen Alfa Romeo C2 1:19.515 3.783
21-Feb Magnussen Haas C2 1:19.709 3.977
19-Feb Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo C3 1:20.096 4.364

Check out our Wednesday gallery from Barcelona, here.

LATEST IMAGES

