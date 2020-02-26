Site logo

Morning times from Barcelona - Wednesday

26/02/2020

This morning's times from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the first day of the second pre-season test.

Morning Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Kubica Alfa Romeo C5 53 1:16.942 135.339 mph
Gasly AlphaTauri C4 25 1:17.540 0.598
Albon Red Bull C2 29 1:17.550 0.608
Hamilton Mercedes C2 89 1:17.562 0.620
Stroll Racing Point C3 43 1:17.787 0.845
Vettel Ferrari C3 84 1:18.113 1.171
Ricciardo Renault C2 53 1:18.214 1.272
Sainz McLaren C3 46 1:18.221 1.279
Latifi Williams C4 48 1:18.300 1.358
Grosjean Haas C3 42 1:18.670 1.728

