Kubica tops Barcelona timesheets

Not for the first time, it was events off-track that appeared to dominate in Barcelona, as the final phase of testing got off to a busy but fairly uneventful start.

While there were three red flags, one for Vettel, one for Latifi and another when Verstappen and Kvyat stopped within moments of one another, it was talk about driver contracts, the legality of the Racing Point and the threat posed by the coronavirus that dominated.

With all bar Haas running two drivers today, between them the 19 drivers on duty totalled 1,217 laps, with Grosjean completing the most (107) and Gasly the least (25).

However, taking into account the fact that the Frenchman was Haas' sole representative, this meant that Mercedes completed the most (179), ahead of Ferrari (164), Racing Point and Renault who both completed 127 laps. AlphaTauri, on the other hand, completed just 86.

While Kubica's best time was posted in the morning, Verstappen, Perez and Kvyat went second, third and fourth respectively in the afternoon, though the Pole's timesheet topping time remains 1.210 off the pace of Bottas' time from last Friday, with both on the softest C5 tyre.

Though Verstappen, Perez and Kvyat looked set to challenge Kubica's time this afternoon, it is understood that the gusty winds compromised the track conditions.

It was more about long runs this afternoon than race sims, with Norris the first driver to head out after the lunch break.

Raikkonen didn't emerge until almost an hour later, while at Renault, Ocon missed the first two hours of running.

Though the aero rakes are normally reserved for the early running, a couple of teams continued to use them to gather data this afternoon, while flo-vis was a constant throughout the day.

While there is still no real clue as to the pecking order, certainly in the midfield, it was observed that over the course of the day a number of drivers appeared to be running closer to rivals than is normally seen in testing. It's thought that this could be in an effort to see how closely the cars can follow one another.

As was the case this morning, Pirelli provided the teams with C2 tyres developed with the banked corner at Zandvoort in mind.

Frustratingly, but understandably, a number of teams are still refusing to show their hands, and as a result it is almost impossible to predict who's hot and who's not.

That said, Haas is not looking good, while Renault continues to fail to impress. Williams has definitely improved on last year, but how much remains to be seen.

Racing Point is looking good but as concern over its inspiration from the Mercedes W10 continues, there are fears that the Melbourne weekend could be overshadowed by rival teams, with Renault, in particular, understood to be far from happy, Marcin Budkowski describing the move as "slightly concerning".

Only three teams, Mercedes, Red Bull and Renault are set to continue running two drivers tomorrow, which means that we should see some improvements as a number of drivers get their final runs before Melbourne.

All in all, an uneventful but interesting day, one which sets us up nicely for tomorrow.

