Mercedes reveals the W11

Ahead of its track debut at Silverstone, Mercedes has issued renders of its 2020 contender, the W11.

While the livery was revealed earlier this week following the announcement of a new principal partnership with chemical giant INEOS, fans had to wait until today to get their first glimpse of the car with which Mercedes is targeting an eighth successive title and Lewis Hamilton his seventh.

2019, the sixth season of the hybrid era saw Mercedes takes its sixth title double and in the process make history as the first team to score six successive doubles.

Though there were a few hiccoughs along the way, the all-conquering manner in which Hamilton and his team signed-off in Abu Dhabi suggests that 2020 - especially with the rules remaining basically unchanged - will witness much of the same.

Though team boss, Toto Wolff continues to adopt the underdog stance at every possible opportunity, the fact is that heading into 2020, with precious few regulation changes - even the tyres will be the same as 2019 - Mercedes and Hamilton are likely to pick-up where they left off.

While the futures of Wolff, Hamilton and indeed the team remain in doubt, this is no doubt an aspect of the ongoing political machinations taking place as Formula One Management presents the new team contracts for signing, but in F1, one can never be sure. That said, the INEOS deal, the agreement to supply McLaren, not to mention the assurances of Wolff himself, suggests that the Silver Arrows are here for a little while longer.

What one can be sure of however is that whatever may or may not happen in 2021, in 2020 Mercedes is likely to be as strong as ever.

More to follow.