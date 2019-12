Ferrari would veto Wolff F1 CEO role

With a year of his current contract still to run, and Ferrari speculation aside, when asked about his plans in 2021 and beyond, Lewis Hamilton has admitted that much depends on what Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is planning for his future.

Though Mercedes looks likely to continue in F1, for over a year now, Wolff has been linked with a move to Formula One Management, taking over the role currently held by Chase Carey.

Naturally, the Austrian has remained tight-lipped on the subject, but even Hamilton has indicated that it is possible.

Though the sport seriously needs someone who 'gets' F1 running it, as opposed to people from a marketing or media background, opposition to Wolff's appointment wouldn't go down well with everyone in the paddock.

"Anybody who's been an active and important player in a certain team within the last few years, to take on that responsibility at F1 would automatically create conflicts of interest, perceived or otherwise," Ferrari CEO, Louis Camilleri told members of the media at his team's Christmas lunch for the press. "I personally think it would not be a good thing.

"Our position is that if Mattia was the candidate to replace Chase Carey, I think the rest of the paddock would not be too happy with it," he added. "It's just logical."

Leaving aside the fact that one former Ferrari team boss went on to become the president of the FIA, when asked if, in opposing Wolff's appointment, the Italian team might use its infamous power of veto - granted when that certain former team boss was at the helm, Camilleri admitted: "The veto is sort of a last resort tool.

"Should we be confronted with that I think we would explain our position quite clearly to the folks at Liberty, Greg in particular, and I think we would have a constructive conversation."

So that's a yes then.