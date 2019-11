Ferrari duo accept that Interlagos clash was "not acceptable"

It was literally the accident waiting to happen, and though the physical side of things was pretty unspectacular, many feel the true impact has yet to be felt.

On the 65th lap of the Brazilian Grand Prix, as Leclerc passed his teammate to take fourth, the pair touched, both retiring on the spot and thereby giving Ferrari its first double DNF of the season.

Taking part in an online fans Q&A, team boss Mattia Binotto confirmed that he has spoken to the drivers, and both are fully aware of how they damaged the team.

Asked to confirm that clear the air talks were held, Binotto said: "Yes... we did it the Sunday after the race, but we did it as well the following days, during the week.

"We discussed together, all three together, individually, and I think that they understand what happened was not acceptable," he added. "And we know how to move forward."

While sections of the media continue to suggest that there is bad blood within the team, a situation said media has been busy promoting for much of the season, Binotto insists that the pair actually get along quite well.

"The truth is they have fun together," he said, "they enjoy a good and harmonious relationship, which is maybe quite different to what you might read or think. You could think that they are in conflict on the track, but that is not the case.

"For example," he continued, "I remember that after the controversy in Russia, the three of us were together in a restaurant in Japan, having fun. They even grabbed each other's phones to see what photos they had on them. It's always fun and it's nice that they enjoy each other's company.

"Team spirit is very important," he added, "making sure that we are all boosting and delivering our best. So, really, team spirit is, I think, what we improved all this year, and it will be of benefit for next year."