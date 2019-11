Brazil GP: Practice team notes - Racing Point

Lance: "There's not much for us to take away from today because the track conditions meant we did limited running. The rain was very heavy first thing, but it did clear up as the morning went on and we managed a couple of laps on the intermediates. But as we saw from what happened to Albon, the track was still slippery and we had to be cautious. It was very cool today compared to what we expect tomorrow and Sunday, but we will look through the data tonight and see what we can learn. Final practice is always important, but it will be even more so tomorrow."

Sergio: "With a wet start to the day, we didn't do much work in the morning session and I didn't set a time. As the track began to dry this afternoon, we managed to complete some good runs, even with the red flag interruptions. We will use the information we have to make some of the set-up decisions tonight. The weather in Brazil is unpredictable and the conditions can change quickly, but it certainly looks brighter over the weekend. The battle in the midfield is very close and one tenth can change your life so it's very important to deliver clean and tidy laps in qualifying. That's the key to a strong weekend."

Otmar Szafnauer: "We elected not to do a lot of running in the very wet morning session given that we expect dry conditions for Saturday and Sunday. This afternoon we completed a good number of laps, but we didn't feel that the conditions were representative of what we will see over the weekend - for example, track and ambient temperatures were on the low side. Both drivers were struggling in the second sector with the balance so that is where we will focus our attention. We dialled the cars in as much as we could during the session and by the time we got to the long runs they were feeling a bit happier. We will take a best guess on the conditions we expect for the weekend and set up the car accordingly."