Mexico GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Today was a pretty positive day. We tested quite a few bits on the car, improved throughout the day and in the end I was quite pleased with the balance. There are of course things still to be improved but you can't complain when you are purple in sectors two and three. I don't think we can realistically fight Ferrari for pole as they are just too quick on the straights and there are not enough corners to make up the difference but we seem to be in the same speed range on the long runs. Now we just have to focus on the race where our pace looks more competitive and if we can keep our tyres under control then I think it will be a close race."

Alex Albon: "This is my first time driving at this circuit and I'm enjoying it. I think it's a good track and the stadium section is cool, but obviously today has not been the best day. FP1 was ok. The car felt good straightaway and I was happy with the balance, but in FP2 I just went a bit wide on the kerbs and lost the rear. Once these cars snap, they snap quickly and that was that. It was a silly mistake and I paid the price. We missed a good chunk of running so we'll need to make that back up tomorrow but we'll be ready for FP3 and that's the main thing. Max showed the car is quick in the long runs and now it's just about fine tuning for qualifying where we expect the Ferraris to be very strong. FP3 will be about rebuilding confidence and getting back into a rhythm but the conditions might be different with rain which could make things interesting."