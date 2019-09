Russian GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Carlos Sainz: "Good day today! Improving every time we went on track and adapting to the circumstances. I couldn't have done that lap without the help of the whole team. Thank you. To line up fifth tomorrow on the grid feels great after our initial struggles from yesterday. We managed to adapt, progress and find a way to recover from that, which shows we're also doing a great job this year in understanding the car.

"I look forward to starting P5 tomorrow. I'm confident we're capable of putting together a strong result. Congratulations to everyone today."

Lando Norris: "A good qualifying and a good starting position for tomorrow. I had a positive feeling throughout qualifying - the track was improving, as was my car. It was pretty good but I didn't nail the lap as well as I did in Singapore because I wasn't able to put it all together.

"But I'm still happy, despite making a small mistake on my final push lap in Q3 - starting P7 due to Max's penalty is a good position. Big thanks to the team, here at the track and back in Woking, for giving me a really good car today after yesterday's frustrations."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "Congratulations to the entire team for another very well-executed qualifying session today. Great drives from Carlos and Lando - they confirmed today what really great qualifiers they are, going through the whole session ending up no more than a tenth apart.

"We really struggled for pace on Friday, but the team here at the track, together with support from the factory, did a thorough analysis overnight and drew the right conclusions to get us back into the right window today.

"Thanks to their hard work we start P5 and P7 tomorrow, with an excellent opportunity to score good points in our Constructors' Championship battle. I'm looking forward to an exciting race."