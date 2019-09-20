Singapore GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Carlos Sainz: "A good start to the weekend here in Singapore, improving the feeling with the car step-by-step, taking the right decisions on set-up and finishing the day with two top-10s. We need to stay alert though, because here the conditions change a lot from Friday to Saturday.

"Tomorrow we could find a different track and a different situation. We'll work tonight to optimise the car and maximise our chances for qualifying."

Lando Norris: "A decent day. Obviously it's my first time here and I felt I got up to speed pretty quickly. In FP1, especially the first half, it was more just trying to learn the track, getting to know the references, braking points, all the main stuff. Then we could already start working on the car and making some improvements, which was good.

"FP2 was the first time we did the high-fuel, long-run stuff. We now have the data to see what was good, what was bad and what we need to improve on - but on the whole a decent and enjoyable day."

James Key, Technical Director: "Singapore is a very challenging track but a great venue to come to. It's the opposite of Monza and has a very different way of thinking about how we set the car up. FP1 involved some long changes in the garage, testing new aero components, so we had a bit of catching up to do in FP2. That went well.

"It looks, as always this season, very close in the midfield and we'll have to work very hard to maximise our performance tomorrow. On the positive side, both drivers are happy with the car. Lando did a good job, being a rookie coming to a very technical circuit for the first time."