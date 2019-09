Italian GP: Race team notes - McLaren

Carlos Sainz: "It's a shame to end the day that way. We obviously need to analyse what we could've done better in the pit-stop as a whole team, but honestly, this year the pit-stops have been great; our guys have been doing an outstanding job on the pit-wall and in the pit-box, so nothing to be concerned about. Heads up high.

"We've lost a potential P6, but we've gained a lot more this year with good strategies and good pit-stops. Let's analyse and come back stronger."

Lando Norris: "A decent race and a point is alright considering where I started, but you always want a little bit more. We got a bit unlucky: we boxed, we had the undercut on Perez, but then the Virtual Safety Car came out and he got a bit lucky to stay ahead and went on to finish in P7.

"I'm not suggesting we definitely would've finished there, because I think they still had better pace than us, but we could've finished better without the VSC. In the end, I didn't think we had all the pace but we hung on, managed to finish the race and got a point - which was a good thing after last weekend in Belgium."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "It's a disappointing race for us. Coming away with one very lonely point wasn't the plan for today. On Carlos' side, everything was running okay and he looked well-set to finish in P6, but unfortunately we had an issue with the front right wheel at the pit-stop, which caused us to stop the car. Lando's Italian Grand Prix went as well as we could've expected. He drove a very good race to make up positions and finish P10 after starting P16.

"These last two races have been tough. We don't have a tailored low-downforce package but the team has worked very hard with the tools they had available, and in both events we could've scored good points. It's important for us to go back home now, review the issues, regroup, and focus on the races ahead, with the aim of recapturing the form we had before the summer break."