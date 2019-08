Belgian GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Carlos Sainz: "I think it's been a mixed Friday. During FP1 I was quite encouraged by how the car felt and how the session went. In terms of lap-time, we were looking okay and the behaviour of the car was decent. FP2 was definitely more challenging. We faced issues with car balance and overall car grip. We need to look carefully into what happened in order to find a bit of lap-time for tomorrow. The target always has to be Q3, so let's see if we can get back in."

Lando Norris: "The day was good, we did the things we needed to do. The car seemed to change quite a bit from FP1 to FP2, which is something that we weren't quite expecting. Also, pace-wise we're struggling a little bit as well, compared to some of the other guys, so there is plenty to look at overnight. A good day in terms of what we were doing ourselves but, in terms of pace, we have a bit to catch up on. We'll work hard tonight and come up with some good ideas for tomorrow."

Andrea Stella, Performance Director: "Spa-Francorchamps is a circuit that requires careful work to optimise rear wing levels and also car set-up, because grip is low and the track is bumpy in places. That was the focus of our efforts today, in addition to the normal work of aerodynamic testing and tyre evaluation.

"It's difficult to properly evaluate our competitiveness, because both the power effect and the fuel effect are sizeable at Spa. It's clear we have work to do, however, and overnight we'll be trying to find the improvements that will allow us to push on into Q3 and score good points in Sunday's race."