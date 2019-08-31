Renault pair and Sainz revert to old spec engine

Despite taking grid penalties for tomorrow's race, both Renault drivers, and Carlos Sainz, have reverted to the previous B-spec engine.

Sainz, along with Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg each takes a 5-place drop this afternoon after taking on the latest spec Renault unit, each having exceeded their allocation in terms of the internal combustion engine (ICE).

However, while both teams report improved performance and reliability all three drivers have reverted to the previous spec unit, adding the new unit to their pool.

"The plan is to take penalties at a track where there is a possibility to overtake, while entering a needed extra ICE into our pool for the rest of the year," confirmed a Renault spokesperson.