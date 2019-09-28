McLaren and Renault agree not to renew engine deal

Renault Sport Racing and McLaren Racing have agreed not to renew their F1 engine supply contract beyond the 2020 season.

"Since our partnership began, McLaren has gone from ninth to fourth position in the Constructors' Championship," said Cyril Abiteboul, Renault Sport Racing Managing Director. "We can therefore consider this a very successful relationship. However, while looking beyond the terms of the current contract, which concludes at the end of 2020, it was apparent that Renault and McLaren have different ambitions for the future.

"Each of the different elements of this decision have been carefully evaluated over the past few weeks. 2021 will be a crucial season for all teams and it is important for us to have a precise and clear view of the strengths and ambitions of our competitors going forward.

"This decision is in line with Renault's vision to become a works' team, with a goal to return to the front.

"Renault will continue to honour its commitments to McLaren Racing next season, as has always been the case over our long history of engine supply."

"Renault has been instrumental to our Formula 1 recovery plan and a fantastic partner to McLaren Racing," added Zak Brown. "Despite its understandable focus on its factory team, Renault has always been fair, consistent and transparent in our relationship and we thank the whole team at Viry for the excellent service provided to McLaren in F1 over the past two years.

"Of course, we enter the final year of our relationship in 2020 and are focused on continuing our challenge together of closing the performance gap to the front of the field."