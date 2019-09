Russian GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Carlos Sainz: "Challenging Friday during both sessions today. We attempted to try different set-ups which didn't work and traffic ruined our best attempts. We aren't where we want and we have work ahead of us this evening.

"However, we're ready for the challenge, even if the weekend looks difficult today. Conditions will be different tomorrow with a high possibility of rain - so let's see what we can do."

Lando Norris: "Not a bad day. I'm struggling with the car, as it's a little unpredictable at times, making it easy to make mistakes. I'm not yet as comfortable with the car compared to Singapore, for example.

"We definitely made progress between the sessions and we'll now work hard overnight to make more improvements."

Andrea Stella, Performance Director: "We had a busy couple of sessions today. We undertook some aerodynamic tests and also an evaluation of the package we took to Singapore last week - Marina Bay not being particularly suitable for testing. In addition, we had to evaluate the tyres we have this weekend, attempting to understand which is the right compound for the race.

"We got through the programme well with no problems or delays, and our running generated a lot of useful data. On the downside, the car doesn't appear to have the pace it did in Singapore. We have some work to do to improve and fight for good points on Sunday. There is rain around tomorrow and we'll have to take our opportunities as they present themselves, but the information gathered today will be useful for what should be a dry race."