Russian GP: Qualifying team notes - Racing Point

Sergio: "We all expected a bit more today, especially with how tight the margins are here. We should have been in Q3, but when going into Turn 7 I hit the kerb harder than I should and lost some time there. It was very, very close and it's a shame, but I'm very optimistic for tomorrow. We have a quick car and I think we have a good opportunity to score points."

Lance: "It started off well: I had the balance I was looking for in the first sector, through the medium-speed corners, and it was looking quite promising. Then, when I got to the high-speed Turn 7, I just turned in and lost the rear, I ran wide and it was really just downhill from there. You have a bad corner and that leads to two or three bad corners. That's where the lap time was lost. It's a shame because I wanted more today - the whole team did. It is going to sting a little, but I think we can bounce back tomorrow and use the strategy to challenge for points."

Otmar Szafnauer: "Ultimately a disappointing session where we didn't deliver on the promise we have shown in the lead up to qualifying. Both drivers made small errors on their final Q2 laps and missed the cut for Q3 as a result. The margins were incredibly close today in the middle of the pack and dropping a tenth of a second here and there proved costly. It means we've got a bit more work to do tomorrow to score points. The car has solid race pace - we've seen that during the long runs yesterday - but at the same time it's tough to overtake here. We will think through the strategy options tonight and fight hard tomorrow to score points"