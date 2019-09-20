Singapore GP: Practice team notes - Racing Point

Sergio: "It's always physically tough in the car here because the heat takes a lot out of you, but I really enjoy the experience: it's a track that tests you as a driver and you have to build up your speed session by session. We still have a lot of work to do, but I think we have a car that can fight for a place in Q3. It's always a positive to add new parts to the car and we have a huge amount of information to explore tonight so that we can choose the right direction for tomorrow."

Lance: "It's always fun driving here: it's a very intense lap; you really have to keep your concentration and that's not easy in these kind of conditions. We haven't found the right balance for the car just yet and I really wasn't comfortable in the performance runs. We probably got a bit too close to the walls for a Friday on a couple of occasions, but at the same time we have to use the practice sessions to explore the limits for the rest of the weekend. Looking ahead, we have plenty of work to do and we need to put it all together for tomorrow."

Otmar Szafnauer: "A busy day with lots to get through as we evaluated the new parts we've introduced to the car here in Singapore. It's a difficult track in many respects and the drivers were not feeling too comfortable early on, but we gradually dialed the car into the track and they were feeling happier when we began the long runs this evening. Being a street circuit, qualifying is especially important here, so we need to focus our energy on improving our one-lap performance for tomorrow."