Italian GP: Practice team notes - Racing Point

Lance: "The day was very disrupted because of the weather. We didn't get much running in so it is hard to tell where we are relative to the other teams. It's a shame for the fans who came out wanting to see the cars on track. The mixed conditions made it challenging to run and even when we put the dry tyres on this afternoon it started to drizzle so we will have to wait and see where we really stand. A lot of the guys did their performance run early in the session, when it was dry, but we were on the option tyre at that point. When we went to the qualifying tyre it started to rain so we didn't show everything today. Let's see what the data says and where we can improve overnight."

Sergio: "It was a bad start with a crash on my out lap in FP1. Luckily we didn't lose any track time in FP2 when the track was a bit drier. We have a good amount of information for tomorrow and hopefully we'll be able to close up the gap in qualifying when conditions could be very different."

Otmar Szafnauer: "Not the easiest of days with the wet weather impacting on both practice sessions. The damage to Sergio's car caused us a few headaches but we managed to get the car repaired in time for the afternoon session. Lance had a more straightforward day and both drivers completed a good number of laps in the second session. It's hard to judge our relative competitiveness based on such a disrupted day, but the forecast looks much brighter across the weekend. I think we've got a good chance of getting both cars into Q3 tomorrow afternoon."