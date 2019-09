Italian GP: Qualifying team notes - Racing Point

Lance: "I'm happy to be back in Q3 because it's been a little while. However, it's a shame we couldn't set a time at the end there. I think everyone underestimated the time to get to the line, everyone got greedy looking for the tow and in the end nobody got it! Hats off to Sainz: he judged it just right. I have some good memories of coming here [to Monza] over the years. It's awesome to be behind the wheel of an F1 car on a high-speed track like this because you really get to feel the car working at its best. I'm hoping for some mixed conditions to spice things up tomorrow and to score some good points for the team."

Sergio: "It's a big shame. We lost an opportunity today and we were not able to go through. I think it was something with the engine but I don't know yet - I haven't spoken with my engineers. I just lost power and had to stop the car. We'll see what we're able to do tomorrow. Hopefully we can minimise the damage and have a strong race to try and score points."

Otmar Szafnauer: "Lance did a great job to get into Q3. He wasn't especially happy with the car in final practice, but we made some important changes ahead of qualifying and Lance drove some clean and tidy laps when it mattered. It's a shame Sergio couldn't join him in Q3 and the power unit issues need to be investigated and fully understood. It means Sergio will start at the back of the grid tomorrow, which is a bit frustrating. We are working with Mercedes to decide which power unit will be best to fit for the race."