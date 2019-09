Russian GP: Practice team notes - Alfa Romeo

As Fridays go, this was as smooth as they get.



Two busy sessions with no interruptions, technical issues or changing weather meant the team was able to concentrate on the job at hand. Both drivers reported being happy with the car, although obviously plenty of work is still ahead of us to maximise our package ahead of qualifying and the race. The team has a busy evening of data crunching ahead. It is methodical work. It takes time. We'll leave the Russian for qualifying.

Kimi Raikkonen: "It was a fairly regular Friday and the car felt pretty ok. Laptimes don't really matter today, we'll go through all the usual meetings and analysis tonight and see what we can do tomorrow. There's a threat of rain for qualifying but it didn't influence the work we did today. We'll just see what we get in the car and adapt to it."

Antonio Giovinazzi: "It was a good Friday, even if the laptime doesn't show it. I did a mistake on the final lap on softs, so we are a bit farther behind than we should have been. The focus is now on finding the best setup tonight and getting a good result in qualifying. It may rain tomorrow, so conditions could be very different. If that is the case, I hope we can have a wet FP3 to understand what we can expect, but in the end it's the same for everyone. Let's see what we can achieve: our objective is still a place in Q3. We just need to keep working hard and take the best out of the car."

