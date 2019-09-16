Haas reveals revised livery

Having parted company with title sponsor Rich Energy, Haas reveals the revised livery it will race with for the remainder of the season.

The Whyte Bikes... sorry, Rich Energy, logos removed, the American team has stuck with its iconic, black and gold look.

Following weeks... months of speculation, and much behind-the-scenes movement at Rich Energy, Haas and the controversial energy drink manufacturer announced last week that they were terminating their partnership with immediate effect.

The official statement from Haas announcing the split didn't contain any quotes, and in the team's preview for this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix - usually an opportunity for team boss Guenther Steiner to make a political point or two - neither Rich Energy nor the split is mentioned.

Instead, the American team merely updated the livery adorning the VF-19 on its website.

Interestingly however, round about the same time Haas was revealing its revised look, the Rich Energy twitter feed, which it is understood it run by William Storey, tweeted a picture of Ayrton Senna in the John Player Lotus along with the caption: "A great F1 livery".