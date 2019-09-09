Haas and Rich Energy end partnership

In a brief statement, the American F1 team said:

"Haas F1 Team and Rich Energy have amicably agreed to end their partnership together in the FIA Formula One World Championship with immediate effect.

"While enjoying substantial brand recognition and significant exposure through its title partnership of Haas F1 Team in 2019, a corporate restructuring process at Rich Energy will see the need for a revised global strategy.

"Subsequently, Haas F1 Team and Rich Energy concluded a termination of the existing partnership was the best way forward for both parties.

"Haas F1 Team would like to express its thanks and best wishes to the stakeholders at Rich Energy."

The mysterious energy drink, and its equally mysterious boss Peter Storey, first came to the atention of F1 last year, when it was linked with a buy-out of the Force India team.

While the Force India deal came to nothing, Rich Energy subsequently turned its attention to team sponsorship, and was courted by Williams.

However, despite attempting to woo the company over the United States Grand Prix weekend, the Grove outfit was contacted late at night to be told that Rich Energy had instead opted to partner Haas.

In recent months, Rich Energy, whose product is as hard to find as unicorns, has undergone much behind the scenes turmoil, with Storey losing control of the company only to take back control a couple of weeks ago.

While Williams will surely count itself lucky, it remains to be seen what impact the news will have on Haas, with some serioulsy doubting whether the American outfit has been paid what was owed.

Users of social media can expect some interesting updates from the Rich Energy team over the coming days.