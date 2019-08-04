Site logo

Hungary GP: Result

04/08/2019

Full result of the Rolex Magyar Nagydij.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 70 1h 35:03.796
2 Verstappen Red Bull 70 + 0:17.796
3 Vettel Ferrari 70 + 1:01.433
4 Leclerc Ferrari 70 + 1:05.250
5 Sainz McLaren 69 + 1 Lap
6 Gasly Red Bull 69 + 1 Lap
7 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 69 + 1 Lap
8 Bottas Mercedes 69 + 1 Lap
9 Norris McLaren 69 + 1 Lap
10 Albon Toro Rosso 69 + 1 Lap
11 Perez Racing Point 69 + 1 Lap
12 Hulkenberg Renault 69 + 1 Lap
13 Magnussen Haas 69 + 1 Lap
14 Ricciardo Renault 69 + 1 Lap
15 Kvyat Toro Rosso 68 + 2 Laps
16 Russell Williams 68 + 2 Laps
17 Stroll Racing Point 68 + 2 Laps
18 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 68 + 2 Laps
19 Kubica Williams 67 + 3 Laps
Grosjean Haas 49 Retired

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:17.106 (Lap 69)

