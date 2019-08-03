Verstappen: A lot of drivers could have won five titles

As the media continues to build some off-track tension between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, the Dutch youngster has given the necessary quotes needed to further stoke the flames.

At a time Lewis Hamilton says he would welcome Verstappen as a teammate, the Red Bull driver claims that the titles won by the Briton with Mercedes could have been won by a number of others drivers given the equipment.

"There are a lot of good drivers around the paddock who are capable of winning five titles," he told the Daily Mail. "I have a great deal of respect for what Lewis has achieved, but you need luck in your team, and then be able to beat your teammate.

"Then, if the team is winning for a long time, the victories soon add up," he continued. "Fernando Alonso would probably have won eight or nine titles in the right team because he was a brilliant driver.

"In F1 at the moment, there are three of four drivers of that capability," he concluded.