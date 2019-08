Hamilton in "much better shape" for Hungary

After qualifying in Germany, Lewis Hamilton revealed that feeling the effects of an illness, Mercedes had considered replacing him with Esteban Ocon for the remainder of the weekend.

While the subsequent race left the Briton feeling ill for slightly different reasons, he admitted that he would be taking a few days race before this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, and would be cancelling all prior commitments.

Taking to social media this morning, the world champion revealed that he is feeling much better and prepared for the final race before the summer break.

"Good morning!" he wrote. "Sorry I've been missing in action. I'm in much better shape coming into the weekend, hoping to be 100% by the weekend.

"I hope you are having a great week, Budapest is beautiful and the weather is great. Crunch time, let's go!"